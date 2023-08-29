LIVE RADAR: Tornado watch for all of Central Florida as Hurricane Idalia lashes state

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia continues to barrel into Florida’s Gulf Coast, lashing the state with heavy rains as strong winds also pose a dangerous threat.

A tornado watch was issued at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday until 3:00 p.m. for all of Central Florida, according to the NWS.

Authorities on Tuesday warned residents in vulnerable areas to pack up and leave.

The storm was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. It had strengthened from a Category 3 to become a Category 4 with 130 mph winds as of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update Wednesday.

Idalia became a Category 3 once again, with wind speeds up to 125 mph, at 7 a.m. while still just off the Gulf Coast.

The most likely location for landfall is in the lightly-populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle bends into the peninsula.

In Central Florida, outer bands of Idalia began to reach the region Tuesday afternoon.

Coming in waves, the worst of the weather looks to move through Central Florida lasting into early Wednesday.

