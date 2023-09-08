77º
Rain returns to Central Florida forecast. Here’s what you need to know

Orlando to reach high near 92 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
Dark storm clouds over Central Florida. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After several days of mostly dry conditions, more humidity and moisture is present across Central Florida.

The conditions will help lead to increased rain chances as low pressure impacts the Friday forecast.

The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up some storms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect a 70% coverage of rain.

Rain chances stand at 50% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday through the end of next week.

Every day next week we will see our typical sea breezes fire up some strong storms.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s on Friday. Expect a high of 92 in Orlando, which is the average high for this time of year.

Highs will stay in the low to mid-90s next week.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Lee, several hundred miles from the Lesser Antilles, is a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 160 mph.

Lee will move north of Puerto Rico and is projected to turn north next week, avoiding Florida.

Even though it will be a few thousand miles from the East Coast, it will increase rip currents for our beaches.

Meantime, Tropical Storm Margot, west of the Cabo Verde Islands, has winds of 40 mph and will also make a turn to the north in a couple of days.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all.

