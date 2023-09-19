86º
Weather

High rain chances return to Central Florida. Here’s when

Rain chances at 70% Wednesday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Osceola county until 4:30 p.m. Wind gusts of around 60 mph and hail about the size of quarters will be possible around Kissimmee Prairie Preserve and Yeehaw Junction.

---

A cold front that is stalled across South Florida will be the focal point for increased rain chances. The highest rain chances for the remainder of Tuesday will stay south of Orlando for the most part.

More widespread rain chances return Wednesday.

Most of Central Florida will be dry to start Wednesday, but a few stray storms will be possible along the coast. Expect rain chances to gradually increase through the early afternoon.

The highest rain chances arrive late in the afternoon and continue through the early evening.

Scattered storms could linger well into Wednesday evening.

Rain chances will be at 70%. Highs will be held to the mid-to-upper 80s.

Storm chances remain very high Thursday.

A subtropical storm could also develop off the Florida coast over the weekend.

Tropical Development

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 and now covers weather on TV and all digital platforms.

