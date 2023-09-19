High rain chances return to Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Osceola county until 4:30 p.m. Wind gusts of around 60 mph and hail about the size of quarters will be possible around Kissimmee Prairie Preserve and Yeehaw Junction.

---

A cold front that is stalled across South Florida will be the focal point for increased rain chances. The highest rain chances for the remainder of Tuesday will stay south of Orlando for the most part.

More widespread rain chances return Wednesday.

Future radar

Most of Central Florida will be dry to start Wednesday, but a few stray storms will be possible along the coast. Expect rain chances to gradually increase through the early afternoon.

Future radar

The highest rain chances arrive late in the afternoon and continue through the early evening.

Future radar

Scattered storms could linger well into Wednesday evening.

Future radar

Rain chances will be at 70%. Highs will be held to the mid-to-upper 80s.

Storm chances remain very high Thursday.

A subtropical storm could also develop off the Florida coast over the weekend.

Click here for how it will impact the state.

Tropical Development

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: