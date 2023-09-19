Tropics Update: Subtropical storm could develop off Florida. Here’s how it could affect your weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the area off the coast of Florida for possible subtropical development.

A non-tropical low could form along a stalled front late this week or over the weekend. The system could gradually acquire subtropical characteristics as it drifts north away from Florida.

Florida system

This system, regardless if it becomes subtropical or fully tropical, will bring dangerous beach conditions back to Florida for the weekend.

Breaking waves along the shore could increase to 6-9 feet by Saturday.

Wave heights

Higher waves can be expected out at sea.

A tropical wave is expected to move off Africa by Wednesday. Gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week or this weekend.

There is a long time to watch this system, but early indications are that a cold front will sweep this away from the Southeast U.S.

Hurricane Nigel continues to trek across the Central Atlantic and is no threat to land.

The next named storm of the 2023 hurricane season will be Ophelia.

Hurricane season runs through November.

