Rain chances take a dip in Central Florida. Is a cold front on the way?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing flood advisories and flood warnings all along the Florida coast, including in Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties.

Many areas have seen more than 4 inches of rain over the last 24 hours.

The St. Johns River in Astor is at moderate flood stage.

The good news is rain chances are finally going down across Central Florida because a trough is moving out.

Expect rain chances at 20% in the Orlando area on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

We will get back to our typical sea breeze pattern, with a 40% coverage of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Friday.

A front next weekend could drop high temperatures to the lower 80s, with lows in the mid-60s possible.

Pinpointing the tropics

Rina is now a post tropical cyclone and is dying fast in the open Atlantic.

Philippe continues to be a tropical storm very close to the Lesser Antilles.

This storm will move north of Puerto Rico and stay away from the U.S.