Potent cold front heads to Central Florida. Here’s when it arrives and how cool it gets

Cooler air to drop highs in low 70s in Orlando area

Michelle Morgan, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A potent cold front is scheduled to move into Central Florida late Saturday.

The front will bring a big cooldown to the area next week.

It will still be a warm and muggy Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies with minimal rain chances.

But winds will begin to pick up as the cold front moves through, and it will stay breezy through Monday.

On Sunday, we will begin to feel cooler, less humid air filtering into the area.

Beginning on Monday, expect a chilly and crisp start to the day and very pleasant afternoons!

Monday morning temperatures are expected to start off in the upper 50s and low 60s across Central Florida, with daytime highs in the low 70s.

The pleasant fall-like feel is expected to hang around through Thursday, with no rain in the forecast.

Daytime highs are expected to remain below-average all of next week.

