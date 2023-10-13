Isolated showers possible

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Friday! The weather remains unsettled today across the area due to an upper level low over northern Florida accompanied by a stalled front over Central Florida. Clouds will remain stubborn with a few pop-up showers possible through the morning and afternoon.

It’ll stay humid and very warm this afternoon with daytime highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Central Florida Highs

Tonight clouds will slowly begin to fade away with no rain around. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the middle 70s.

The weekend forecast looks fine for fall-like activities. It’ll be a warm Saturday with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. As of now, models are not showing any rain ahead of our next cold front which is expected to arrive late Saturday bringing drier and less humid air on Sunday.

Cold Front

Plenty of sunshine in the forecast on Sunday and it’s going to feel great outside. Highs are expected to remain below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area.

Weekend Forecast

It’ll be a cool start to Monday morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s for many locations with no rain around and daytime highs climbing into the lower 70s.