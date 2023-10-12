Power outage during severe weather cancels classes at Spruce Creek High School

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Classes are canceled Thursday at Spruce Creek High School in Volusia County due to a power outage.

Strong storms rolled through Central Florida early in the day, prompting severe weather warnings across the region and causing some damage in nearby Flagler County.

Spruce Creek High School officials said the entire campus is impacted by the outage and restoration at the earliest would be Thursday afternoon.

The school said any testing scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled.

Updates for sports and other afternoon activities will be provided at 1:30 p.m., officials said.

