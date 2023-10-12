83º
Power outage during severe weather cancels classes at Spruce Creek High School

Spruce Creek High sports, afternoon activities to be determined

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

School stock photo of empty desks. (Pexels)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Classes are canceled Thursday at Spruce Creek High School in Volusia County due to a power outage.

Strong storms rolled through Central Florida early in the day, prompting severe weather warnings across the region and causing some damage in nearby Flagler County.

Spruce Creek High School officials said the entire campus is impacted by the outage and restoration at the earliest would be Thursday afternoon.

The school said any testing scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled.

Updates for sports and other afternoon activities will be provided at 1:30 p.m., officials said.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

