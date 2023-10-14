Hot and humid but quiet

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Saturday! Clouds will begin to clear out as we go through Saturday morning which will be perfect to view to partial eclipse this afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s today with no rain in the forecast.

Temperatures

If you’re planning to view the partial eclipse today, it begins at 11:52 a.m, peak at 1:26 p.m and ends at 3:02 p.m. Do not look directly at the sun and be sure to wear proper eye protection. The moon will cover about 65% of the sun during the height of the eclipse in Central Florida.

Partial Eclipse

As we go through this evening, winds will begin to pick up as that cold front gets closer to the area. When that front exits, cooler and less humid air filters in and winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Daytime highs are expected to climb into the lower 80s and upper 70s across Central Florida on Sunday. Beginning on Sunday, expect a stretch of nice fall-like weather lasting into next week.