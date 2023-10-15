Dust off those sweaters: The coldest night in 7 months arrives soon

Break those sweaters back out: Front bringing cooler weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The strongest cold front of the season is on Central Florida’s doorstep, with its arrival by early Sunday morning.

Strongest cold front of the season arrives Sunday morning

As the front sweeps across the area, increase cloudiness with minimal rain is expected through sunrise. Models push the front south of the area by 7 a.m. with gradual clearing through the day.

Models show clouds and a few isolated sprinkles as the front moves into the area

Much drier air settles in, making it feel very pleasant and comfortable with low humidity and sunny skies.

Water Vapor models show a large plume of dry air moving into Florida, and sticking around for several days

On Sunday, temperatures will max in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The coolest air will move in by Monday and Tuesdays with highs in the mid-to-low 70s, and wakeup temperatures into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday morning!

The coolest temperatures of the season arrive Tuesday morning

This will be the coldest Central Florida has been since mid-March!

Gradual warming into the 80s return by the end of the week, with another possible front moving in by the weekend.

