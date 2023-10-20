Gorgeous Florida Fall weather continues. Check out your weekend forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Friday!

It’s yet another crisp, cool start in Central Florida -- at least by our standards.

Expect plenty of sunshine as a cold front approaches the area, increasing the winds in the afternoon. The front won’t necessarily move through, but it will be strong enough to nudge some drier air from the north, keeping things comfortable.

Breezy Today

Afternoon highs are expected to stay below average Friday afternoon, climbing into the lower 80s across the area. The average high for Orlando on this date is 84.

Today's highs

Expect clear skies across Central Florida on Friday night, and it will get cool in a few areas. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50s and lower to middle-60s.

Saturday will bring another cool start to the day.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with highs climbing into the lower to middle-80s.

The cold front is expected to move through early Saturday morning, increasing winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. A few isolated light showers are possible in Osceola and Brevard counties.

Weekend forecast

The upcoming workweek looks pleasant and dry.

Morning temperatures are expected to start of in the upper 50s and 60s, with daytime highs in the lower to middle-80s.