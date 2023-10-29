77º
Tropical depression or storm could form Sunday near The Bahamas

The next name on the list is Vince

Michelle Morgan, Meteorologist

Invest 96L

ORLANDO, Fla. – An area of disturbed weather (Invest 96L) located east of The Bahamas early Sunday could become the next tropical depression or tropical storm.

If it becomes a storm, Vince is the next name on the list. If this happens, it’ll likely be short-lived due to it interacting with dry air and strong upper-level winds early this week.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the NHC has placed a 70% chance of tropical development.

Invest 96L

Long-range models suggest that Invest 96L could continue it’s northwesterly movement over the open Atlantic. Models are in close agreement, showing a sharp turn to the northeast around midweek.

Models

