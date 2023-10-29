Warm and breezy across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! An area of high pressure north of Florida will continue to influence weather conditions today.

Expect a rain-free day, but winds are expected to increase out of the northeast between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph along the Atlantic coast. A small craft advisory and high rip current risk remains in place through Sunday.

Marion County residents are waking up to scattered dense fog this morning, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. When that fog lifts, plenty of sunshine is expected across Central Florida.

Fog

It’ll get toasty today with highs climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Highs

Tonight looks nice under mainly clear skies allowing overnight temperatures to fall into the middle-to-upper 60s.

This week looks quiet! Monday starts off with abundant sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Halloween looks spooktacular for all trick-or-treaters. It’ll be warm and sunny ahead of a cold front. The winds are expected to slowly pick up with highs in the upper 80s.

When that front exits the area, cooler and drier air moves in. Wednesday will be windy with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Cooler Temps

