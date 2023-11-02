Jupiter in opposition, chance for fireballs: You won’t want to miss these November astronomical events

ORLANDO, Fla. – October gave us an amazing solar eclipse. In November, our solar system’s biggest planet and two prominent meteor showers are poised to put on a show.

Jupiter In Opposition: Nov. 3

Jupiter will take center stage for the entire month but will specifically reach opposition, it’s most prime viewing position, on Friday, Nov. 3.

Jupiter in opposition

The four brightest moons of Jupiter will also be full display, if you have a telescope or pair of binoculars.

Taurid Meteor Shower: Nov. 11-12

The Taurids don’t typically produce the numbers of say the Geminids or Perseids but what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality.

This meteor shower is known for producing vibrant fireballs that streak across the night sky.

The peak of the Taurids happens around midnight on Nov. 11-12. The new moon will help to enhance your viewing experience.

Get as far away as you can from any lights and let your eyes adjust for about 15 minutes. All you have to do is look up!

Leonid Meteor Shower: Nov. 17-18

The Leonids And Taurids overlap for the middle of the month, but the peak of Leonids happen during the Nov. 17-18 timeframe. The waxing crescent shouldn’t impact viewing. In complete darkness you should see about 10 meteors per hour.

Find the constellation Leo and be patient to view this shower.

