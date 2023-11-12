Winds begin to pick up across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! Some areas across Central Florida are waking up to patchy, dense fog.

When the fog lifts, expect mostly cloudy skies with morning temperatures staying the in the middle-to-upper 70s.

Sunday Fog

This afternoon, daytime highs are expected to reach 83 degrees in Orlando with a 10-20% chance for light showers staying mainly south of Interstate 4.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Sunday rain chances

The weather setup on Sunday includes a stationary front draped over the area. After lunch, it’s expected to transition into a cold front and move through Central Florida.

When that front exits, the winds are expected to pick up out of north between 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday Winds

This week, some changes are on the way. Models are hinting at a low pressure system trying to develop over the Gulf.

It could bring soaking rain to Central Florida beginning on Tuesday. High rain chances remain in the forecast through Friday and it’ll stay windy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: