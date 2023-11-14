Gulf blob, coastal storm to increase rain chances in Central Florida. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – The unsettled stretch in Central Florida really ramps up on Wednesday.

A disturbance moving closer to Florida from the Gulf of Mexico will help increase rain chances through the day, especially Wednesday evening and overnight.

Future radar

Rain is expected to continue through the first half of Thursday.

Winds will remain gusty through Thursday before gradually subsiding Friday. Gusts at times could top 40mph along the coast and 30 mph inland.

While rain will be widespread in Central Florida Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, the heaviest rain looks to fall around the Big Bend and Panhandle area, with a secondary swath of heavy rain focusing on south Florida.

Rainfall through Thursday

This is because the Gulf disturbance will be weakling and transferring its energy to a developing Atlantic coastal low near South Florida.

Coastal low

With a persistent easterly wind, rain could focus along the Central Florida coast, however.

A flood watch is in effect for coastal Volusia and Brevard counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, with 1-3 inches of rain possible and isolated higher amounts.

Rainfall forecast

Up to 2 inches will be possible in interior Central Florida, with isolated higher amounts.

Rain gradually tapers off after lunch Thursday.

Significant improvements in the weather arrive Friday and especially over the weekend.

While the weather is expected to improve, ocean conditions will likely remain hazardous through the weekend as the Atlantic coastal low moves up the East Coast.