Tropics Watch: New tropical depression likely to form. Here's who will be impacted

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a little more than two weeks to go in hurricane season, a new tropical depression is likely to form in the Atlantic basin.

Over the next few days, a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop in the southwest Caribbean. With favorable environmental conditions, a tropical depression is expected to form as it drifts northeast through the western and central Caribbean sea.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected in Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

The system will lift out of the Caribbean and into the southwest Atlantic over the weekend.

This disturbance will not impact Florida.

Hurricane season officially runs through the end of November. There are only two names left on the list of names for the 2023 season: Vince and Whitney.

If all names are used up, a supplemental list of names will be used to complete the season.