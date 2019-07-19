Satellite Beach to phase out single-use plastic

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - Satellite Beach is the latest Central Florida city to phase out single-use plastic in an effort to help save the Sunshine State's environment.

The Satellite Beach City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday in favor of the resolution, which will require city staff to stop using single-use plastic and Styrofoam products for operations use within the next six months.

“Phasing (out) the use of single-use plastics and Styrofoam products is a great first step,” Mayor Frank Catino said. “The City is striving to be the role-model for our residents to make a change in their use of single-use plastic and Styrofoam."

[RELATED: The last straw: Is time up for this plastic relic? | Six simple ways to reduce your waste| Disney to phase out plastic straws, stirrers at all locations ]

As part of the resolution, a Green Team will be established to help city employees attain their sustainability goals. The ultimate target is for Satellite Beach to become a zero-waste city that uses clean energy, composting and recycles.

Orlando city officials decided to ban single-use plastic in June, citing environmental concerns. Leaders in New Smyrna Beach and Seminole County are considering similar proposals.

