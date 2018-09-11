Here's how Hurricane Florence, other tropical systems will affect Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics remain very active on Tuesday, with Florence a major hurricane headed toward the East Coast of the United States.

In addition to Florence, Tropical Storm Isaac, Hurricane Helene and a tropical wave near the Gulf also continue to swirl.

Although none of the weather systems are currently on a path toward Florida, some of them will impact the Orlando area.

The area of low pressure in the western Caribbean Sea that is producing showers and thunderstorms has a 60 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

"It's showing some signs of organization, but there are no signs of significant surface circulation," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This system is forecast to move slowly northwest across the Yucatán Peninsula on Tuesday."

It could become a tropical depression on Thursday or Friday while it moves across the western Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and possibly Louisiana.

"Although the system has brought rain to South Florida over the past couple of days, it won't have much of an impact on Florida going forward," Bridges said.

Plenty to watch in the tropics. pic.twitter.com/qeCnEvjl0V — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 11, 2018

Hurricane Florence, with 140 mph winds, could create catastrophic conditions near the Carolinas in the coming days, but the massive storm is already being felt in Central Florida in the form of dangerous rip currents and high seas.

One person died and two others were injured in rough surf Sunday off Volusia County.

"Seas up to 10 feet are possible off our coast by the middle of the end of the week," Bridges said.

#Florence will be a Cat 4 at landfall early Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/CdigG7PBih — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 11, 2018

Tropical Storm Isaac, once a hurricane, has 70 mph winds and is moving west at 16 mph as it approached the Lesser Antilles.

"Isaac could die out altogether if it moves over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola," Bridges said.

If Isaac survives and moves north over Cuba, it could become a concern for Florida.

"We just won't know for a few days what Isaac is going to do," Bridges said.

#Isaac is now a tropical storm. Here is the track. pic.twitter.com/4Y6SQyp191 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 11, 2018

Hurricane Helene, which is packing 110 mph winds, is swirling in the open Atlantic and is expected to stay out to sea.

"Of all the systems right now, Helene won't be a factor for Florida at all," Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

Central Florida will see a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, with a high of 92.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will be in the low 90s for the rest of the week.

Drier air will lower rain chances to 30 percent from Wednesday through Sunday.

