Here's how Hurricane Florence's new track will affect Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Florence, a powerful Category 4 hurricane packing 140 mph winds, moves toward the Carolinas, the tropical monster will bring drier air to Central Florida.

Wednesday morning, Florence was about 600 miles off the U.S. coast and was moving west-northwest at 17 mph toward the South Carolina-North Carolina border.

Some computer models show Florence striking the coast late Thursday or early Friday as a Category 3 storm. The hurricane then may head inland due west.

"It will stay over that region for several days, dumping possibly up to 30 inches of rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "They will have flooding after having to deal with the storm surge and any wind damage."

Drier air will work into Central Florida as Florence makes landfall.

There's a 30 percent coverage of rain in the Orlando area on Wednesday and a 20 percent chance on Thursday and Friday.

Expect a high of 90 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday and Friday.

"Our issues from Florence, other than lower rain chances, will be strong rip currents and seas up to 10 feet off the coast by the end of the week," Bridges said.

Two people have died and two others have been injured in the rough surf off Central Florida since Sunday.

One man died rescuing a 10-year-old boy off Playalinda Beach. The other was found dead off Volusia County.

Gulf of Mexico

An area of low pressure producing showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatán Peninsula has a 70 percent chance of further development over the next five days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

"This system will continue to move into the western Gulf and trek toward Texas," Bridges said. "It is not expected to impact Florida."

The next named storm will be called Joyce.

Tropical Storm Isaac

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Isaac continues on a path west with 65 mph winds. The storm is about 500 miles east of Martinique and is moving at 16 mph.

Some computer models take Isaac up to Hispaniola, where mountains could tear it apart.

A couple of other models bring Isaac to Cuba, where it could also die out.

"If it holds together, we will have to watch Isaac," Bridges said.

Look where the models take #Isaac over the next 5 days! pic.twitter.com/G6rtEJNoMh — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 12, 2018

Hurricane Helene

Helene is 800 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"She will turn to the north and not impact land at all," Bridges said.

Another system

Several hundred miles west of the Azores, there is another of the area disturbed weather that is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms and strong winds.

The system could gradually acquire tropical or nontropical characteristics over the next few days as it meanders over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.