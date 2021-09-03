NHC monitors Larry, 2 disturbances as peak of hurricane season nears

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season is just around the corner and it shows out in the tropics.

While parts of the U.S. are still working to recover from the impacts of what was once Hurricane Ida, the National Hurricane Center is already issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry while also monitoring two other disturbances.

Larry, expected to become a major hurricane, is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and is slowly strengthening. A Category 3 or stronger is considered “major,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the latest advisory, Larry has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving west northwest at 20 mph. This motion is expected to continue the next few days before a turn to the northwest, which is forecast by early next week.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry could become a major hurricane by Friday night, according to the hurricane center.

A surface trough over the Gulf of Honduras and portions of Central America is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move west-northwestward across Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing heavy rains to that area during the next couple of days, the NHC wrote in its latest advisory. The disturbance could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend.

Unfavorable upper-level winds are likely to limit significant development while the system moves northwestward or northward over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Forecasters are giving it a 20% chance for development within the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring an area of disturbed weather located about 100 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. In the latest advisory, the NHC said showers and thunderstorms associated with the area have decreased and recent satellite derived wind data indicate that the system does not have a closed circulation.

The disturbance is expected to move westward into an environment less conducive for development during the next couple of days and the chances of formation appear to be decreasing, according to the hurricane center.

Forecasters are giving it a 20% chance for development within the next two days.

The next three named storms will be called Mindy, Nicholas and Odette.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with Sept. 10 marking the peak of storm season.