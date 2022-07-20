Here’s what to know about Seminole County medically enhanced shelters ahead of storms

Seminole County leaders have medically enhanced shelters available in the event of a storm.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are running a two-day, full-scale medically enhanced shelter exercise to prepare the public in the event of a severe storm or hurricane.

The event, which kicked off at 1 p.m. Wednesday, aims to explain “the intricacies of shelter set up, the potential need to close schools in advance of a storm versus directly upon storm conditions being experienced, and what to expect at a Medically Enhanced Shelter,” county emergency officials said in a news release.

[TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns in August | These 5 tricks will help you cool your car off quickly in the Florida heat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Seminole County Emergency Management, Seminole County Public Schools and Florida Department of Health in Seminole County are conducting the two-day exercise in the Highlands Elementary School cafeteria.

According to county officials, unlike regular emergency shelters, medically enhanced shelters feature redundant power capability for medical equipment, alongside county health department nurses and medical staff.

During a storm, complex medical care facilities or group homes can use these shelters.

Individuals may also register to use these shelters and should consider using them if:

They depend on a medical device requiring electricity

They have a respiratory condition requiring special equipment like monitors or oxygen

They receive regular care from a home health care service

They have other specific medical needs

To register for a medically enhanced shelter, those interested can visit PrepareSeminole.org or call 407-665-5102. County officials encourage individuals to pre-register.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: