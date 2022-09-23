Here’s the criteria for tropical storms, hurricanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – From when a tropical disturbance becomes a tropical storm to a hurricane, there are different criteria forecasters use to determine a storm’s designation.

Any storm system in the tropics is called a tropical cyclone, but there are different categorizations of tropical cyclones based on wind speeds.

Any low pressure system on earth is a cyclone. A low pressure system in the tropics is a tropical cyclone. Each ocean basin refers to the tropical cyclone as something different.

A tropical depression becomes a tropical storm and receives a name when it reaches wind speeds at least 39 mph.

From there, if it gains strength and increases in wind speed, it becomes a hurricane.

Here is what determines each category for a hurricane:

Category 1 - 74 to 95 mph sustained winds

Category 2 - 96 to 110 mph sustained winds

Category 3 - 111 to 129 mph sustained winds

Category 4 - 130 to 156 mph sustained winds

Category 5 - 157 mph or higher sustained winds

A hurricane is considered a major hurricane at Category 3 and higher.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

