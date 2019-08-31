Brevard residents prepare to evacuate ahead of Dorian

COCOA BEACH, Fla - Some residents of Brevard County spent Friday night taking in a beautiful evening ahead a mandatory evacuation ordered by emergency management officials.

Brevard County Emergency Operations Center and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the evacuations targeting the barrier islands, low lying property areas, mobile homes and special need residents.

The evacuation begins Sunday at 8 a.m.

To find out if your address is affected, click here.

"We live on Merritt Island, so we're not going to hang out there because of the bridges that we have to go over," said Pam Stringfellow.

She and her husband, Joe, said they spent all day Friday boarding up their home.

They ventured out Friday night to Cocoa Beach Pier.

"We came down to the pier actually to see what the water might look like," Stringfellow said. "We thought it might be a little rougher, but it looks sort of normal to me."

The beach appeared deserted with very few people enjoying the 78 degree water.

Many of the shops along the pier were boarded up.

Down the road, workers at Cape Canaveral Hospital were getting ready to evacuate the hospital on Saturday morning.

At the Cumberland Farms in Cape Canaveral, motorists were turned away after other drivers sipped up the last few drops of gasoline.

Another shipment was expected on Saturday.



