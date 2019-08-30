Hurricane Dorian: Central Florida areas under evacuation orders

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian is at a Category 3 and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office has announced an evacuation for 8 a.m. Sunday morning for citizens living in the following areas:

Barrier Island

Low lying areas prone to flooding

Mobile homes

Manufactured homes

Special needs residences

The Brevard County Emergency Management said officials are working out the details associated with shelters and evacuations.

The Sheriff's Office reminded people to not leave their pets behind when evacuating the area.



As evacuation zones are announced this story will be updated.

In the meantime, residents should familiarize themselves with their evacuation zone and routes. Click here to find your area's evacuation zones and routes. Note: some counties do not have evacuation zones and go by landmarks or boundaries.

Gas up now

Well ahead of the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, clearing the way to bring in more fuel.

Officials with the auto and travel group AAA said there is plenty of gas in Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches. It's just a matter of getting it to the state's gas stations.

AAA said in a statement Friday that retailers are having trouble keeping up with surging demand since gas stations can only hold so much fuel at a time.

AAA says Florida will continue to get shipments of gas as long as its ports stay open.

DeSantis has ordered state troopers to escort the trucks to the gas stations.

Dorian strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane Friday, capable of inflicting devastating damage. It is expected to reach the Florida coast by late Monday or early Tuesday.

What if my evacuation route includes tolls?

When evacuations are issued Florida's tolls along those routes will be lifted.

When can you go home

Residents should be prepared to shelter in place for the duration of the storm. If county officials issue an evacuation, be prepared with a plan to leave.

Drivers using the Waze GPS app will receive notification if they are in an evacuation zone and be rerouted. If a user is navigating to a destination within an evacuation zone, Waze users will receive an in-app alert.

According to a Waze spokesperson, the app will also have real-time routing, up-to-date evacuation routes and shelter information.

Once the hurricane has passed, city and county officials will assess the damage and when it is safe for residents to return. Check your city and county government social media channels for up-to-date information.

