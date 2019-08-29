Dorian preparations: Brevard residents wait for hours for sandbags

VIERA, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office began its sandbag distribution Thursday ahead of Hurricane Dorian and the response from the public was so large, one location ran out of two dump truck's worth of sand.



Some residents began lining up at the Calvary Chapel in Viera hours before county jail inmates began shoveling sand in the parking lot at 10 a.m.



Sheriff Wayne Ivey compared the public turnout to Hurricane Irma sandbag distribution in 2017.



The sheriff also acknowledged a different fear with Dorian because of its projected track of possible making landfall on Florida's east coast.



"That's one of the things that we always ask everyone to do -- is to take the storm seriously," Ivey said. "Hopefully, we do all this preparedness and the storm takes a different path."

[HURRICANE PREP: Where to find sandbags in your county | What Brevard County residents need to know before a storm]



Brevard County emergency management leaders reported that the sand was all gone by 4 p.m.at the Viera site.



The county also distributed sandbags Thursday and will continue to distribute Friday at locations in Titusville, Merritt Island and Palm Bay.



News 6 was told by residents who went to those distribution locations that the lines and wait times were very long as well.



Jerra Skeen described the Viera line as "infinite." She said she waited an hour just to get closer to the middle of the line.



Ivey said the county does not have the labor force to meet the demand faster.



"Our citizens always appreciate what we're trying to do. It's just we hate to see them have to wait so long," Ivey said. "It's just the volume of people that are asking for sandbags."

