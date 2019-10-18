WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nestor officially forms in Gulf on path to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system, which has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph and some higher gusts, is about 355 miles southwest of Panama City Beach.

According to the hurricane center, Central Florida is also expected to feel the weather system's impacts. Forecasters predict it will bring up to 6 inches of rainfall to some parts of the region this weekend.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said tornadoes could be possible in some areas of Central Florida if the system remains on its current predicted path.

The following tropical storm watches and warnings were already in effect Thursday afternoon:

Tropical storm warning:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Florida

Grand Isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River

Storm surge warning

Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach, Florida

The National Hurricane Center offers the following definitions for the above watches and warnings.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

After Nestor, the next three named storms will be called Olga, Pablo and Rebekah.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Continue checking ClickOrlando.com for updates on the storm.

