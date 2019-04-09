Orlando Youth Workforce Program adds 500 new jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Tuesday the expansion of the city's youth employment program.

They are now partnering with the Gap Foundation, American Hotel and Career Source Central Florida to help create hundreds more jobs for young people this summer.

The program already includes retail jobs, hospitality positions and after-school and summer camp councilors.

Last year, 1,300 jobs were available for participants. Dyer said goal this summer is to teach students the value of hard work and help them get a start in their careers.

China Green was employed by the program and works in the Parramore community, where she says she is working on leadership skills.

"I lost track and I actually stayed away from the program and I wasn't doing anything and I just thought that I wasn't going to make it or get anywhere without this program," Green said. "I came right back and now I'm back in school and working and doing everything I desired to do."

Green said the program helps young people in Orlando get real world on-the-job experience.

Program participants have to be between the ages of 15 and 24 years old.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

