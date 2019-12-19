Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From the 502's Christmas special to the World of Slime tour, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

502's Christmas Special

From the event description:

The 502's' bright-eyed and rambunctious indie folk is the brainchild of Floridian banjoist and singer-songwriter Ed Isola. Of the band’s single “What To Do,” No Depression called them ”a charismatic indie folk band with enough energy to take on the world”. The 502's have evolved into the sound of a big, rowdy block party that invites in the whole neighborhood.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Admission: $10 (Military veteran/active personelle/student); $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Alliance Presents: World of Slime

From the event description:

Alliance presents the World of Slime Tour: Warehouse edition, featuring holographic The Shell 2.o stage, superslimy lasers and reinforced sound system.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 a.m.

Where: Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: $25-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Christmas Spectacular

From the event description:

Caribbean Sensations presents the 14th annual Red & White Christmas Spectacular Affair.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 a.m.

Where: RUMjungle, 5533 International Drive

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pop Smoke Live in Concert

From the event description:

For the first time in Orlando, Pop Smoke will perform live.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 22, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd.

Admission: $20 (General Admission); $40 (VIP Skip Line)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

