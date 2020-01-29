Here's what to do in Orlando this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a theatre production about Booker T. Washington to a concert with an award-winning classical pianist, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

Booker T's Towns

Calling all theatre fans! Check out this production about Booker T. Washington. Created in Tuskegee, the play tells the story of how the influential African-American educator and reformer helped create five black towns.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.

Admission: Free

Funk Box Orlando

If you're into house music, get ready to dance the night away at DJ Tony Touch and Voodoo Ray's Funbox Orlando. Special guest is Puerto Rican DJ/producer Jellybean Benitez; he has produced and remixed artists such as Madonna and Whitney Houston.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 1, 3 a.m.

Where: Iron Cow Cafe, 2438A E. Robinson St.

Admission: $15

BMF Friday at Lil Indie's

Every Friday night at Lil Indie's, DJ BMF conducts an audio-visual history lesson into the world of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop music.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Dream Talk Orlando

Join social influencers, business owners and others who live inspired. Keynote speakers include Kahlua Nicole, Founder of Gal Getaway and Natalie Rogers, Founder of the Klassy Network. Enjoy light bites, Instagrammable spaces, a dream bag with goodies and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave.

Admission: $29

Joseph Kingma

Catch Joseph Kingma, winner of the American Liszt Society's 2017 Liszt International Piano Competition, this Sunday. He has performed nationally with orchestras including the Brazos Chamber Orchestra, Palm Beach Atlantic Symphony and more.

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin

Admission: Free (General Admission)

