Hot job skills: Technicians in demand in Orlando

Orlando is seeing strong demand for technicians' skills. Employers in the industry posted 222 new jobs over the past week, and 618 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local technician also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 218 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local technicians is Westbrook Service Corporation. "We are committed to providing the training, information and corporate support necessary to facilitate the on-going success of all our trade professionals. Our commitment to our people is unmatched in the industry." according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Central Florida Kidney Centers, Inc and APN Software Services Inc..

Jobs posted by Westbrook Service Corporation in the past month in the area also included plumbers, electricians and mechanics. Central Florida Kidney Centers, Inc hired managers and registered nurses, and APN Software Services Inc. sought managers, business analysts and recruiters.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.