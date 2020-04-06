Managers see increasing job openings in Orlando

Orlando is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 124 new jobs over the past week and 690 new jobs in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top local companies seeking managers include Morgan & Morgan and BSBC Companies.

According to a recent job opening posted by Morgan & Morgan, the company summed up its mission: "From attorneys to client support staff to the marketing and web teams, every member of our firm has a key role to play in the fight for consumer rights."

Morgan & Morgan posted jobs for attorneys, bilingual paralegals and paralegals and BSBC Companies sought sales managers.

