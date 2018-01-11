Winn-Dixie ice cream bars recalled amid listeria concerns

Ice cream bars sold at Winn-Dixie stores in Florida and other Southern states are being voluntarily recalled amid listeria concerns, according to a news release from Southeastern Grocers.

Southern Home brand ice cream products are also included in the recall. The affected products were sold in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

A person who has consumed food contaminated with listeria could experience fever and diarrhea starting one to four weeks after the contamination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who is in possession of one of the recalled products is urged to throw the food away or return it to any Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Harveys or Fresco y Más store for a full refund.

Below is a list of the products included in the voluntary recall:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

Any consumer with a question about the recall is asked to call Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 866-946-6349. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.