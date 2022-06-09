🏖️ Win a Central Florida staycation with the Summer Beach Hop giveaway

It’s summer and that means it’s prime time to take a vacation.

News 6 wants to give two Insiders that opportunity with its Summer Beach Hop giveaway.

Win a three-night stay at a beachside resort, one family fun adventure and dinner on all of us by being a News 6 Insider and entering for a chance to win.

There are two rounds in this contest. Each round, viewers have two weeks to enter for a chance to win the beach staycation package.

Round one runs June 13-26, and the prize package is a Daytona Beach weekend getaway that includes a three-night stay at the Shores Resort and Spa, a summer sunset cruise for four and dinner at the Top of Daytona.

Round two runs June 27 through July 10, and the prize package is a Cocoa Beach weekend getaway that includes a three-night stay at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Resort, a kayak mangrove tunnel tour for four and dinner at Gregory’s on the Beach.

Once you’re signed up as an Insider or logged in to your existing account, you can return each day to enter the contest again. You may only enter once per day, per round.

Entries will be accepted until 11:30 p.m. on June 26 for round one and 11:30 p.m. on July 10 for round two.