🏁Enter to win 2 tickets to Speedweeks and the Daytona 500

Become a News 6 Insider and enter to win two tickets to Speedweeks and the Daytona 500.

The 2023 Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth runs from Wednesday, February 15 to Sunday, February 19.

Speedweeks is the kickoff to the 75th anniversary NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of five races across several different racing series at the World Center of Racing.

Wednesday, February 15: DAYTONA 500Qualifying Presented by Busch Light–8:15 PM. Be here as we set the field for Thursday night’s BLUEGREEN VACATIONS DUEL and to find out who will start NASCAR’s most prestigious event from the front row!

Thursday, February 16: BluegreenVacationsDuel–7:20 PM. This year, there’s even more at stake in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel. Drivers such as seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time DAYTONA 500 champion Jimmie Johnson and 11-time X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana will be racing for a spot on the DAYTONA 500 grid. High Stakes on the High Banks. Be here to see who will race their way into The Great American Race!

Friday, Feb. 17: NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman TruckSeries–7:40 PM. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps!

Saturday, Feb. 18: Doubleheader Tickets start at just $49! Experience 2 races for the price of 1. BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA for the ARCA Menards Series–1:47 PM. Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as ARCA Menards Series starts its season at the World Center of Racing. The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series–5:20 PM. Young drivers look to make a name for themselves, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series gets underway.

Sunday, Feb. 19: DAYTONA 500–2:30 PM. Be here and witness the 65thrunning of the DAYTONA 500, in person, is to take part in something iconic and momentous. This is the race where a victory is life-changing and career-defining.