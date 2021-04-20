If you bank online, you should consider using a VPN

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Security and privacy are important for anyone who connects to the internet, which is pretty much everyone. But they become especially crucial if you do your banking online. Safeguard your personal data and information by using a VPN, such as this under-$40 option from KeepSolid.

A VPN, or virtual private network, is an essential service to reliably protect your data on any public or unsecured WiFi network, even while traveling. It works by both encrypting your data and masking your IP (Internet Protocol) address, which can be used to identify and locate you. When it comes to online banking, your transactions, along with details like names and bank information, are at risk of being exposed whether you’re using a browser or an app via desktop, laptop, or mobile device. KeepSolid VPN is the extra layer of protection between you and a compromised bank account.

Ad

With a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, you’ll get access to 400+ VPN servers with over 80 locations globally, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong, and other countries. It uses military-grade AES 256-bit encryption that will give you peace of mind when entering your credit card number and other sensitive information. No need to worry about spammers, hackers, corporations, or anyone else accessing your info.

KeepSolid offers features such as Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, and Favorite Servers for when you want to browse the internet. It has a zero log policy and includes torrent (P2P) servers, a kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms, and 24/7 customer support.

Ad

With this VPN, you can watch unrestricted streaming content, too, as it gives you access to US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO Now, even in locations where they’re typically blacked out. What’s more, by connecting through KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, you’ll be able to take advantage of local pricing for things like hotels, rental cars, and airfare, whether you’re already abroad and booking on the go or planning a trip from home; just set the KeepSolid server location to match your desired destination.

KeepSolid VPN was included in LaptopReviewPro’s list of The 10 Best VPN Services. One buyer says, “The set-up was very easy to understand and follow. I was able to add my devices quickly without having any trouble and start connecting to a server.”

Use KeepSolid on up to five devices simultaneously and enjoy all the privacy and security you deserve. Get a KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99 (Reg. $199), a savings of 80%.

Ad

Prices subject to change.