Transfer your virtual desktop anywhere with this software

Working for eight or more hours every day on the same computer, in the same chair and at the same desk can be monotonous and exhausting. Spice up your workflow by moving your desktop to different devices and spaces. Whether you’re a student, work a 9 to 5 or make your own schedule, and whether you work remotely or in-person, the Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer can add versatility and convenience to your workflow.

Seamlessly transfer the same virtual desktop between computers, smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks and TV’s. It’ll take you less than five minutes to launch any virtual desktop so you can set it up anywhere, anytime. Do your homework on the bus, enlarge your desktop on your TV and easily switch between your laptop and desktop computer.

The Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer works for both Mac and Windows and automatically backs up your data to the cloud to keep it safe. Security features include firewalls and end-to-end encryption for maximum privacy.

Featured on TechRadar Pro, Geekflare, SourceForge and Linux Journal, this software is known for its high performance and convenience. As a TechRadar Pro review notes, “Shells.com provides you with a powerful virtual desktop environment without leaving your browser!” A TechRepublic reviewer wrote, “if you’re looking for a virtual Linux desktop or server host, Shells delivers simplicity and performance for just about any type of user.”

This Parallels alternative is perfect for students, programmers, small businesses and anyone who works at a computer. Subscribe to the Basic Plan for one processor, 40 GB storage and 2 GB memory. A one-year subscription to Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer is on sale now at 54% off, bringing the price down from $143 to just $64.99. Take advantage of this deal to revamp your computer setup for the ultimate multi-device experience.

Prices are subject to change.