Enjoy pre-Black Fridays discounts on 9 unique gifts for him and her

Struggling to find the perfect gift for your significant other? You’re not alone. It’s a battle to find a good gift for your loved one that suits them well and looks like you put some thought behind it. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some unique budget-friendly and fun gifts that are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face this holiday season.

The best part about these holiday gifts is that for a limited time, you can save even more when you use coupon code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

Get the Adagio Blowout Brush for $42.49 (reg. $399) with code SAVE15NOV

Perfect for your favorite beauty queen. The Adagia Blowout Brush features an air-dry function, this brush dries your hair while straightening! It utilizes Tourmaline technology that produces negative ions to retain hair moisture while adding a boost. Easily style your hair with its lightweight design.

Get the Retro TV Style Phone Stand & Bluetooth Speaker for $25.49 (reg. $69) with code SAVE15NOV

For the tech guy. This Retro TV Style case turns your smartphone into retrofitted TV with a built-in loud Bluetooth speaker. With a simple design, your phone will slide into the “TV screen” easily. You can even control the volume like it’s a real TV. With actual little legs, your phone will be standing for convenient viewing.

Get the Mexican Hot Chocolate Gift Set for $33.96 (reg. $45) with code SAVE15NOV

For the person that likes to snuggle. Nothing beats cuddling up on the couch with a savory cup of hot cocoa on a chilly winter day. This gift set lets you make authentic Mexican hot chocolate at home and it comes with a ceramic mug, almond chocolate, and a small molinillo whisk set.

Get the HubbleMist 5-in-1 Humidifier for $42.49 (reg. $49.99) with code SAVE15NOV

Perfect for the new mom. The Hubble Mist, a 5-in-1 Humidifier with an aroma diffuser creates a soothing environment. It has a Bluetooth speaker that lets you stream your favorite soothing sounds and lullabies, a night light that illuminates, and a digital clock that tells the time accurately. The built-in humidifier maintains your baby’s health by preventing dryness and discomfort.

Get the Ring Light iPhone Case for $33.99 (reg. $45) with code SAVE15NOV

Perfect for the photographer. This ring light iPhone case makes sure you take great selfies in the dark. It’s also sturdy, being made of shockproof ABS material. There are three lighting modes to choose from and they adjust with a simple press of a button. This case is compatible with iPhone 11/ iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

Get the Booze Dogs Bluetick Bourbon Variety for $45.89 (reg. $53.99) with code SAVE15NOV

A great gift for entertaining. Enjoy real booze with your favorite slow-cooked meat. This combo gives you small batches with 1lb bratwurst, burger, and hot dogs. every online purchase, 3% of profits are donated to Best Friends Animal Society for the well-being of man’s best friends.

Get the Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter for $12.74 (reg. $34) with code SAVE15NOV

An awesome stocker stuffer. This sleek lighter features the latest technology in portable lighting, allowing an extremely bright light to be encased in a lightweight compact unit. The clever pocket-sized design allows the torch to be carried anywhere.

Get the Handheld 3″ LCD Video Game Console with 400 Built-in Games for $21.24 (reg. $59) with code SAVE15NOV

A gift for your favorite gamer. Play up to 400 games installed in the console itself. it’s portable, handy, and easy to carry. Fitted with crisp, responsive buttons. It supports 2 player modes and comes with another external controller. It also comes with an AV cable so you can project onto a larger screen.

Get the FIT SMART PRO Vibration Therapy Massage Device for $118.99 (reg. $649) with code SAVE15NOV

Soothe holiday tension and alleviate nagging muscle pain with the Fit Smart Pro Vibration Therapy Massage Device. This massage gun is portable, easy to use, and lightweight. It has three level adjustments (1600 / 2400 / 3000 rpm) and is quiet when in use. It has a portable design, easy to use, and has a convenient on and off switch. It also comes with five interchangeable massage heads for different parts of the body.

