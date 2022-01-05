The Ultimate Guitar Lessons Bundle just dropped to $20 today

With this bundle, you'll learn the basics such as how to read, write, count, tap, and strum any rhythm.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If learning to play the guitar is on your list of things to do in 2022 but you don’t want to leave the house to go to lessons, check out The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle.

This guitar bundle is perfect for the beginner guitarist to the advanced player and the price just dropped to $20.

You’ll get nine courses packed with 218 lessons that are led by professional musicians like Dan Dresnok.

Dan is a guitar teacher with over 26 years of teaching experience. He has not only played guitar for multiple recording studios, but he’s also written and published several guitar method books and has many online courses.

Ad

Throughout the courses, Dan will teach his students everything they need to know to about their guitar, including important techniques that every guitarist should know and basic fundamentals.

You’ll start off learning the basics such as learning how to read, write, count, tap, and strum any rhythm. In another unique course, you’ll learn how to train your ears to identify any relative notes, intervals, or pitches of the guitar.

Next, you’ll dive into fun courses that will introduce you to different genres. You’ll learn all about bluegrass, the blues, and jazz and not only will you be able to play them on your guitar, but you’ll also dive into the history of each.

Finally, in the 4.6/5 star-rated jam course, you’ll be taught how to combine guitar chords and solos simultaneously. You’ll also learn how to play guitar chords and licks in a “call and response” style.

What makes this bundle even better is that throughout each course your instructors will play an acoustic guitar so students can really see what they are teaching.

Ad

If you’re interested, right now you get The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for a special limited-time price drop.

Get The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,601).

Prices subject to change and no coupon is needed.