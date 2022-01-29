Power up your Apple devices safely, quickly with this 3-in-1 charger

This 3 in 1 charger will quickly power up your favorite Apple devices or any lightning device with only one cord plugged into your outlet.

Charging docks are great but for some people, they’re not as convenient to use as the old-stand by charging cords. But multiple charging cords can also be messy, frustrating, and dangerous, especially when you need to charge multiple devices at the same time.

That’s where this nifty 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger comes in handy and right now it’s on sale for an affordable $24.99.

This 3-in-1 charger will quickly power up your favorite Apple devices or any lightning device with only one cord plugged into your outlet. What makes this charger even more impressive than its single outlet cord is its stellar safety features.

Certified by CE/ROSH, this 3-in-1 charger has over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protection. This means that your Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, or iPhone can charge safely without risking any damage to your devices and your outlets.

The cable is nice and long measuring in at 3.9 feet so you can charge your devices from a distance.

The single charger also means that it’s travel-friendly so you can slide it into your travel bag and not have to make sure that you’re packing a cable for each device.

It’s hard not to be impressed with this convenient charger with 5-star ratings such as this one given by one happy customer, “Great to pack lightly without a lot of other plugs. We like to travel and felt this is just so easy to pack in a small media bag. Great stocking stuffer too!”

If you’re ready to start charging your devices faster and safer, don’t hesitate to take advantage of this limited-time deal. Regularly $34, right now you can grab the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger for just $24.99. That’s a nice savings of 28%.

