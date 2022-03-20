Save $150 and travel smarter with this award-winning expandable suitcase

The Rollux Expandable Suitcase has an award-winning, patented design that allows you to travel smarter not harder.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

In 2021, many people started packing their suitcases again after a year off from traveling. Most people opted to stick with domestic traveling and 2022 is the year that many will return to international travel.

No matter what type of traveling you intend to do this year now is a great time to dust off your luggage and start making your travel plans. However, since your suitcase has probably been sitting in the closet for a few years, you might want to go over it and make sure that it’s still functional.

If you find that you need to invest in some new luggage because your old set has seen better days or if you just want to treat yourself, check out the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase. This expandable suitcase is not only stylish but also functional and the price just dropped to $199.97.

Ad

The Rollux Expandable Suitcase has an award-winning, patented design that allows you to travel smarter not harder. It expands and contracts based on your traveling needs which means that you can ditch the long lines at check-in and baggage claim and carry it on the plane with you. It even has wheels that you can take off and put on as needed.

When you get to your destination and unpack, the Rollux collapses so you don’t have to worry about your suitcase taking up valuable space in your hotel closest.

What makes the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase stand out more is its quality. Made from high-quality water-proof fabrics and durable materials, your bag will continue to hold up for many travel years to come.

One happy traveler left a recent 5-star review about their Rollux suitcase that reads, “Awesome luggage! Versatile, quality and professionally made!”

Ad

If you’re ready to get back to traveling smarter and not harder, don’t wait to take advantage of this limited-time price drop. Get the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase for only $199.97. That’s a savings of 42% off the regular price of $349.

Prices subject to change.