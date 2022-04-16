This wireless dock is the easiest way to charge your AirPods

The main appeal of this clean little pad is right there in the first word: Wireless. Once it's powered up, there's no need to find a plug or a USB outlet.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve got a pair of AirPods, you know that they’re all about simplicity. Put them on and they connect automatically; take them off and they power down.

It would be nice if charging them up was just as simple, but far too many of us are still messing with tangled cables and finding a place to plug in that charger USB.

If you’re ready to finally upgrade your AirPod charging game, there’s never been a better time now that this Wireless Charging Dock is on sale for more than 45% off.

The main appeal of this clean little pad is right there in the first word: Wireless. Once it’s powered up, there’s no need to find a plug or a USB outlet. You just place the AirPod case on the dock and it charges both the case and the AirPods themselves.

Ad

Pretty soon, your earbuds will go from empty to a full tank of juice. You won’t even have to think twice about it until it’s time to turn the music on again, thanks to built-in systems that keep you from overloading your battery. At the same time, there are protections that can mitigate low voltage.

Maybe the coolest thing about the dock is the low profile. Not only is it portable enough to carry in your pocket or laptop case, it fits in with any kind of decor. The little disc adds a touch of class to any desk or countertop (certainly more so than a kinked and dangling charger cord). It’s easy to find on the most crowded surfaces and it’s fully compatible with AirPod versions 2, 3, or Pro.

Right now, Click On Detroit readers can get their Wireless Airpod Charging Dock for $15.99, a discount of 46% off the original MSRP.

Ad

Prices subject to change.