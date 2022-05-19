If you suffer from panic attacks and anxiety, Rootd can help

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

What is Rootd? Well, it’s been called “anxiety and panic attack relief in your pocket.”

While there is no doubt that more and more people are opening up about their mental health, and that the stigma surrounding their inner turmoil has lessened over the past several years, there is still much more that we, as a society, need to learn and understand. It is estimated that about 1 in 5 American adults live with a mental illness, while approximately 6 million American adults are affected by anxiety and panic disorders. If you fall into the latter category, Rootd may offer you some welcome relief.

We all feel anxiety in our lives. Our job, family, finances, health and other factors can send us into a tailspin if something goes awry or amiss. This is common. However, if you find yourself in a situation when you feel like you’re heart is racing, you’re having difficulty breathing, you’re feeling chest and stomach pains, accompanied with sweating, chills, and weakness or dizziness (in short, you think you’re having a heart attack) then chances are you are having a full-on panic attack. The exact causes of panic attacks are unknown although it is believed that genetics, major stress, PTSD, and even low self-esteem can be contributing factors.

Help can be sought through psychotherapy and medications. While undoubtedly both are useful, they are not always available at the time you need help the most. That’s where Rootd can help. Rootd is an app that aims to provide relief for people experiencing anxiety and panic attacks, with tools based on cognitive behavior therapy. Its features include a button you can press for immediate support during panic attacks through prompts, plus breathing exercises, active meditations and nature sounds, and psychoeducation about anxiety. Rootd allows you to keep a record of how you are progressing and how you feel to establish pattern recognition.

Rootd has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Healthline, Bustle, CNET, and more, and is highly rated on both the App Store and Google Play Store. As one satisfied customer raves, “(Rootd is) an excellent tool to help conquer pandemic worries or just anxiety in general, but the support here is also to be commended. Fast response to issues that were of my cause and you can tell this is a team that really cares about their users.”

Normally valued at $149, you can get a lifetime subscription to Rootd today for only $59.99.

