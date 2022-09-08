This app will help you ace your next written project and it’s under $20

If you’re leaning a little too far into crunch time, the super fast editing feature will scan large documents without interrupting your flow.

Writing an article or thesis can be a daunting process, but it no longer has to be. The MonsterWriter: One-Time Lifetime License Purchase makes writing easier and will do the grunt work for you.

MonsterWriter was created with one thing in mind—making writing fun! This innovative app allows you to focus on the content, while leaving the tedious technical stuff to the app. Writing and editing no longer has to be a painful task, because this program takes even the most complex work and provides footnotes, captions, a table of contents, and more! You’ll especially appreciate the ability to have citations with or without Zotero integration.

This nifty app has a distraction-free interface, so you can get more work done in a fraction of the time. Once you’ve nailed down the structure of the document, MonsterWriter will step in and smooth out the appearance. Gone are the days of constantly reformatting, as this app will work around diagrams, images, or other add-ons. Stop dreading deadlines and get excited about your perfectly, polished piece!

If you’re leaning a little too far into crunch time, the super fast editing feature will scan large documents without interrupting your flow. Make last minute decisions on templates and export as PDF, LaTeX, HTML, Markdown, etc., without worrying about the final published look. Seamlessly integrate ordered or unordered lists, and bold, italic, underlined and hyperlinked text. All you have to do is concentrate on the words, and MonsterWriter will take care of the rest.

One happy writer said, “It seems like at every turn MonsterWriter offers you just the tools required for what you are currently doing or planning to do, as it offers just the right number of options that are available in a very nonintrusive and minimalistic way that you don’t even notice.”-Shiraz via AppSumo

Get the MonsterWriter One-Time Lifetime License Purchase for $19.99, (originally $34), a savings of 42%!

