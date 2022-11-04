Uncompromised security and 2TB of cloud storage space for under $50

Bits and bytes of data streams; Photos of your favorite dreams; Hackers out to break the seams; That’s what clouds are now. With apologies to Joni, the technological age has brought us to a whole new way of looking at clouds. While we have come to appreciate the almost limitless storage and flexibility we’ve been allotted, it is also a known fact that cloud storage also opens up to potential threats. That’s where Internxt can help.

We can’t deny the benefits that storing our data on the cloud have offered us. It’s convenient and it allows us to easily share our information with friends and colleagues. It alleviates us from filling our own devices to the breaking point, and we don’t have to worry about backing up our data or feeling like it’s the end of the world if our hard drive breaks down, or we lose our “lifelines.”

But what we do have to concern ourselves with is our privacy and our data’s security. While there is no doubt that businesses are most vulnerable to breaches, and have arguably a lot more at stake, that does not mean that we are not exposed to risk at on a personal level. Every time you send a file, share an image, or decimate your pals when playing your favorite online video game, you are leaving a virtual footprint. With Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage, you can rest assured that when you store data using their service, you will have uncompromising security.

For only $49.99, you will receive a 2-year subscription to 2TB of encrypted space on the most secure cloud. That’s more than enough to store your important files, be they records, reports, images, music, or any other data you wish to maintain. Perhaps Tech Radar describes it best by stating “Unlike popular cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, Internxt is a zero-knowledge file storage service that supports end-to-end encryption.” Simply put zero-knowledge encryption means that service providers know nothing about the data you store on their servers, and end-to-end encryption is a method of secure communication that prevents third parties from accessing data while it’s transferred from one device to another.

Whether you’re running a business, working from home, or just have a lot of data you want to store and/or share, this private cloud service is a must-have and it’s now being offered at the best pricing on the web. We think Joni would approve.

