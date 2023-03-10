Perfect your game in time for the Masters with this mini golf simulator

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Golf is a fickle sport. There’s a reason thousands of people spend countless hours on the driving range and traversing 18 holes in pursuit of perfecting their game. For all of the fun the game brings, it offers an equal amount of frustration.

Like any sport, practice makes perfect. The more golfers perfect their craft, the lower those scores become. Unfortunately, a hefty price tag usually comes with these trips to the golf course to receive that needed practice.

The golfing itch is amplified this time of the year with the Masters Tournament, which runs April 4-6 at Augusta National. This at-home golf simulator can scratch those needs.

The TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is the perfect medium for those looking to work on their game beyond the golf course. For a limited time, you can purchase it for $199.99. That’s a savings of $50 from its original MSRP ($249.99).

This limited-time price drop through the Golf Campaign ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 15.

TruGolf offers a new approach to learning the game of golf. It uses state-of-the-art software and 3D-rendered golf courses to offer an immersive experience. The E6 CONNECT software provides helpful analytics of your play throughout the simulator’s 97 golf courses and mini-games.

The post-swing analyzer captures four critical swing characteristics: face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path. The impact trainer serves as a weighted swing trainer that features a click function that creates an authentic impact sensation.

TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is rated 5 stars.

“Great item for any level golfer. Fun and easy to use. While it might not be 100% accurate compared to something like “trackman” it certainly does a pretty darn good job for the price,” writes verified purchaser Philip Wojcikiewicz.

Skill-building challenges and exercises help golfers of all levels understand the game. Every shot is a lesson.

The device itself is portable and lightweight. It checks in at just 1.6 ounces. All that’s required to run this simulator is an iOS or PC device.

Even the most decorated golfers who log thousands of hours on the course still need practice. For the lay golfer, it’s no different. Purchase this high-tech simulator today to improve your golf game.

Prices subject to change.