TopGolf fans will want to get their hands on this hole-in-one bundle, now 40% off

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle is a must-have for any golf lover, featuring a $25 TopGolf Digital Gift Card, the Phigolf World Tour Edition, and a Nationwide Annual Golf Membership, all for only $249.99.

Caling all golf lovers! There’s an incredible new bundle that combines some of the best gifts in golf into one ultra-affordable package.

With The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle, you get a variety of cool golf-related items: a $25 TopGolf Digital Golf Card (one of the most fun driving ranges you can find in the country), the the Phigolf World Tour Edition (which allows you to virtually play golf at home and practice your swing), and a Nationwide Annual Golf Membership (which gets you 2-for-1 green fees and major tee discounts at thousands of golf courses). Typically it retails for $423, but now it’s available for $249.99. Altogether, it’s a 40% discount, no coupons needed!

It’s the best bundle you’ll find online for experiencing both at home and on-course play — and you won’t find it separately for the same combined money. That’s a hole-in-one bundle!

https://www.youtube.com/embed/yGtDLklQkw4

Let’s break down each aspect. A gift card to TopGolf is a fun purchase for anyone, not just an avid golfer. TopGolf is a chain that features a fun driving range game utilizing top technology to track your swings. It’s great for practice, but also acts as an entertaining group experience for people of all skill levels, as Golf Digest notes.

Phigolf World Tour Edition, meanwhile, is a way to work on your game from the privacy of your home. The virtual game allows you to explore over 3,000 real golf courses all over the world and test out your skills. You’ll get plenty of comprehensive data breaking down your swing so you can continue to improve as well.

Of course, golf fans know nothing beats going out on the green. It can get pricey, but with the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership, you get access to discounts at golf courses all over the country. You can up to 70% off last minute tee times, for example, as well 2-for-1 green fees all year long.

Immerse yourself in golf and get the Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle for only $249.99 now. But make sure to hurry! This deal won’t last.

Prices subject to change.