Get a big 9-inch heads-up car display with Apple and Android phone mirroring, just $105

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Upgrade your car’s head unit without the mess or expense of switching yours out with this 9″ Wireless Heads-Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring – it’s just $104.99 a discount of 63% off the regular $289 retail price.

If you’ve been dying to upgrade the display in your automobile, but don’t want the hassle or expense of switching yours out, you can still get all the audio-visual features you want for your car in one affordable, easy-to-install head unit with this big 9″ Wireless Heads-Up Car Display. It offers Phone Mirroring plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

This unit is ridiculously easy to install. It uses the 12V lighter port in your car for a power supply., which makes it compatible with 99% of vehicles on the road today. So it’s almost certainly suitable for whichever car, truck or SUV you may be driving. And regardless of whether you’re using Apple or Android, the user interface is very intuitive.

The wireless display has excellent mount options. It comes with two self-adhesive brackets that you can attach to your dashboard, and they’re very easy to disassemble and store. There is also a suction cup mount for even more variety of placement. A car charger and auxiliary cord is included, as well.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/0Gjl2l1uhrA

You’ll love the infotainment features of this display. It gives you a variety of ways to enjoy your music. You can connect through USB, Bluetooth, auxiliary cable or TF card, and the built-in 4Ω 3W speakers will not disappoint. Plus, there are 12 adjustable frequencies and a built-in user-defined 16-band high-definition equalizer.

The display supports voice commands, too, so hands-free calling and texting is no problem. In fact, you could even search your map application for directions and information. Simply stream your phone to the display, and you can just make phone calls then see everything on the big FHD IPS touch screen.

You’ll never have to struggle to find your phone again. Plus, you can listen to podcasts or audiobooks, even learn languages and skills, so much better on long drives.

Unlike many other head displays, this one allows you to connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both wired and wirelessly. You can also set the brightness control both manually and automatically, which helps to prevent eye pain at night or in dark environments.

Get the 9″ Wireless Heads-Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring while it’s just $104.99 a discount of 63% off the regular $289 retail price.

Prices are subject to change.