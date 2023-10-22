Get a Grade A refurbished iPad mini 2 with free shipping for $80

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Give the gift of an iPad mini 2 this year with this deal on a near-mint model for $79.97, normally $139.99, through October 23. It even ships for free!

The 2023 holiday season is gearing up to have some of the greatest gifting options yet. Despite all of the new finds, there’s one item that has always been, and probably always will be, extra special to find under the tree: an iPad.

Expect to pay a small fortune for a brand-new model or shop refurbished and save hundreds. This near-mint iPad mini 2 is only $79.97 (reg. $139.99) and ships free! That’s a ClickOnDeals exclusive price.

We rate each refurbished device, and this iPad mini 2 (4.5-star rated by PCMag!) was given the highest grade possible — Grade A means the tablet is in near-mint condition with little to no signs of normal wear and still has at least 80% battery health. These minor flaws, along with the iPad being several years old and only updating to iPadOS 12, explain its killer price.

An iPad is a gift that just about anyone could get excited about. Give it to a book lover for reading e-books, relatives for staying in touch over FaceTime, or a kid for playing games on the go. MakeUseOf highlights the use of iPads for note-taking and studying, making the tablet a great and practical gift for elementary and college students.

The mini model is an excellent option since it has a 7.9-inch HD display with wide-screen resolution, up to ten hours of battery life, and weighs less than a pound. This design makes the iPad mini 2 a great everyday companion, travel partner, and couch buddy.

Surprise someone special with a refurb iPad mini 2, now just $79.97 (reg. $139.99) with free shipping! No coupon is needed to get this price. Be sure to order before this price drop ends on October 23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific or before they sell out!

Prices subject to change.