This $220 refurbished iPad bundle with Beats headphones and accessories is selling out fast!

TL;DR: Need a knockout gift that won’t break the bank? This Grade “A” refurbished 7th generation iPad comes with Beats Flex wireless headphones and a complete set of accessories — just $219.97 through November 26.

One of the most memorable gifts you can give is an iPad. Coincidentally, it’s also one of the most costly options on the market, but not if you’re willing to shop refurbished models.

This 7th generation iPad in near-mint condition comes with renewed Beats Flex wireless headphones and a full set of accessories — making it a thoughtful and practical gift. And, through November 26, the bundle is on sale for only $219.97 (reg. $299.99), making it affordable too.

What does “refurbished” mean? We love this question! Basically, it means a device was previously owned before undergoing a stringent refurbishment process, including testing, inspection, and cleaning, so that it can be resold at a huge discount. This iPad was given a Grade “A” rating (the highest possible!), so it arrives in near-mint condition.

Sometimes, refurbished devices can be quite a few years old, but this 7th generation iPad is only from 2019 and can be updated to the latest iPad OS 16. There’s so much more to love: its 10.2-inch Retina display, 32GB of storage, 8MP rear and 1.2MP FaceTime cameras, and up to ten hours of battery life.

As for the Beats Flex wireless headphones, they technically aren’t refurbished — they’re open-box returns. That means they were returned to the store after a short period, cleaned, and boxed into their original packaging. Your gift recipient may enjoy four ear tip options for a personalized fit, automatic stop/start, and up to 12 hours of listening time with Beats dual-chamber acoustic sound.

Don’t forget that your purchase includes a complete set of accessories: Case (color may vary), screen protector, stylus (color may vary), and a charging block and cable. An iPad itself is a knockout gift, but this bundle is almost sure to never be forgotten.

Grab this near-mint 7th generation iPad that comes with Beats Flex wireless headphones and a set of accessories while it’s on sale for just $219.97 (reg. $299.99) through November 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

